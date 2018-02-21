Sick puppies, false eyelashes result in state prison sentence for Riverview woman

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hayley Lidey’s days of illegally selling sick and dying puppies to unsuspecting buyers are over.

Lidey is going up the river for 19 months. It was false eyelashes that did her in.

Lidey has been at the center of a Target 8 Investigation for two years.

Her story was like a show about someone who said “the heck with the law” and did what she wanted, all while on probation. This week, Hillsborough Circuit Judge Nick Nazaretian closed the door on her antics.

“The court is going to revoke your probation on the felony charge and going to sentence you to 19 months in the Florida State Prison,” Judge Nazaretian told Lidey in court Tuesday.

The judge had had it. Lidey’s latest probation-violating performance came in January.

After visiting her probation officer in Gibsonton, she walked into a neighboring Family Dollar store and was nabbed for swiping a set of false eyelashes.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” said Judge Nazaretian at Lidey’s violation of probation hearing. “She was at the probation office? And she leaves the probation officer and she goes next door and steals? On the same date? Is that true?”

It sure is. Lidey admitted to it all.

This is just the latest episode of Lidey thumbing her nose at the law.

Act one: In 2012, she was busted for dealing in stolen property.

Act two: In 2016, while on probation, she skipped a court-ordered drug test. First she lied to the judge about why, then admitted she’d just smoked a joint. She got no prison time.

Act three: Our investigation found Lidey illegally sold puppies on Craigslist. She assured buyers the dogs had their shots. None of them did. Many were infected with Parvo. Some died.

Following our reports, Lidey was arrested again for violation of probation. Still no prison.

But shoplifting false eyelashes brought the curtain down on the Hayley Lidey show.

“I never heard of anyone going to probation and then literally leaving the office and going next door stealing a pair of, what was it?” asked the judge.

A $2.50 pair of false eyelashes.

Now she can take her disrespect for the law to state prison.

If you have something that you think should be investigated, call our Target 8 Helpline at 1-800-338-0808. Contact Steve Andrews at sandrews@wfla.com