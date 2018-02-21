Sheriff says Broward deputies will carry rifles on school grounds

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel announced Wednesday that deputies will carry rifles on the grounds of local schools in the wake of the Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting, WTVJ reports.

The practice was implemented Wednesday morning.

WTVJ reports Israel said he spoke with the Broward Schools Superintendent who supports the idea.

Israel said some deputies will carry AR-15 rifles, which was the weapon used in the tragic shooting that left 17 dead last Wednesday.

