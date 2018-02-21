Police sweep LEGOLAND after note left in bathroom, no threat found

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement says all is clear at LEGOLAND Florida after a “concerning message” was found in the park.

For a brief period of time on Wednesday, no one was allowed in or out of the Winter Haven theme park after the note was found inside a family bathroom.

According to Winter Haven police, an employee found the note just after noon. They say the note did not indicate a specific date or time, but police put the park on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

“This is not a joke. We take it very seriously,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told WFLA. “Today’s world, the way things are going, we have to take every threat seriously.”

Winter Haven officers and Polk County deputies responded to complete multiple sweeps of the park. They did not find a threat or anything concerning and the lockdown was lifted around 1:40 p.m.

Investigators are now searching for the author of the note. If found, they could face serious charges.

“It took a lot of resources off the street from the police department, from the sheriff’s office to have to go deal with this,” Chief Bird said.

Law enforcement officials have now cleared our theme park after determining that no threat exists. The resort will operate normally for the rest of the day. Guests needing assistance can email Guest Services directly at LLF.Experience@LEGOLAND.com. — LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) February 21, 2018

