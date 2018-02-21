Police sweep LEGOLAND after note left in bathroom, no threat found

By and Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO: Legoland Florida (Image courtesy TripAdvisor)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement says all is clear at LEGOLAND Florida after a “concerning message” was found in the park.

For a brief period of time on Wednesday, no one was allowed in or out of the Winter Haven theme park after the note was found inside a family bathroom.

According to Winter Haven police, an employee found the note just after noon. They say the note did not indicate a specific date or time, but police put the park on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

“This is not a joke. We take it very seriously,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird told WFLA. “Today’s world, the way things are going, we have to take every threat seriously.”

Winter Haven officers and Polk County deputies responded to complete multiple sweeps of the park. They did not find a threat or anything concerning and the lockdown was lifted around 1:40 p.m.

Investigators are now searching for the author of the note. If found, they could face serious charges.

“It took a lot of resources off the street from the police department, from the sheriff’s office to have to go deal with this,” Chief Bird said.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s