Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Largo Thursday morning, police said.

The Largo Police Department was called to the intersection of East Bay Drive and Wertz Drive around 6 a.m. and said an older white man was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police have not identified the man or released information regarding the suspect or their vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Largo’s Traffic Homicide Unit at 727-587-6730.

