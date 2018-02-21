Plant High student produces tribute video for Stoneman Douglas High School

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – When Marc Weinstein saw the chalk messages outside of his school start to fade, he knew he needed to do something. So he picked up a camera and started shooting.

Weinstein is a senior at Plant High School in Tampa. The messages were written by countless peers after last week’s deadly high school shooting in Parkland.

“When we saw the chalk all over Plant, I knew I needed to get a camera, come out here and film it. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with it yet,” he said.

But Weinstein’s creative juices were flowing. He thought about some music and soon a video tribute was born.

The video not only shows the messages written on the sidewalk, but images of the gatherings that took place after the tragedy in South Florida. Students shedding tears and hugging, knowing what happened miles away could happen on any high school campus.

Weinstein completed the video and posted it on YouTube and several other social media outlets.

“The biggest thing that we wanted to show through that video and through the chalk here is they aren’t alone,” said Weinstein.

He hopes the video will be shared and eventually, those most affected by the shooting will get a chance to see it.

Weinstein commented, following the tragedy, he really felt a sense of community at Plant High. One he hadn’t felt before.

“I honestly had no idea how strong of a community we had at my high school,” said Weinstein. “I always found that community outside of school. But seeing the messages people were writing, the tweets, the Instagram posts… it can also bring out the best in people.”

