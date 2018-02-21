Pinellas Park students walk out of class to stand in solidarity with Stoneman Douglas victims

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — High school students throughout Florida participated in a national school walkout to peacefully protest gun violence and to show their solidarity for the Parkland shooting victims. Students peacefully left class and, for 17 minutes, stood in silence to remember the 17 victims.

Many Tampa Bay area schools also participated in the walkout, including Pinellas Park High School.

“Knowing that could’ve been any school, it could’ve been my school and I could’ve been a part of a situation like that just breaks my heart and scares me,” said senior Alexia Walker.

As the clock struck noon, hundreds of students flooded out of class in hopes of a making a statement.

“I kind of felt like we were all coming together to support people and to just be there for people, a group so close to home and to just be able to stand together through our differences was nice,” said Walker.

Some students closed their eyes while others prayed.

“I honestly was having flashbacks of past tragedies and I was just thinking wow, this is real,” said senior Randy Rivero.

A real tragedy that’s caused real concern for high school students nationwide.

“If a situation like this happens to me and I might not be able to go home to my mom and my family, it’s hard and it’s scary. I come here to learn and it’s just terrifying,” said Walker.

Students hope their voices will make a difference.

“We hope to raise support and we want to set that foundation of support and show that we will bring change, we will be the generation,” said Rivero.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

