Pinellas Co. leaders find new life for charter school building closed after scandal

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After an 8 On Your Side investigation shed light on a racketeering scheme at Windsor Prep Academy that left so many children in limbo, News Channel 8 has learned Pinellas County leaders have decided to turn the now-vacant building into something useful for the community.

A new sign went up at the old school on Wednesday.

The county purchased the property for $11 million and will use it as a service center called the Lealman Community Campus.

“I think that the county buying the property, hopefully, it’s a good thing for people in the community,” said Dorothy Dulau.

Dulau’s son was one of the hundreds of students impacted after the school closed in 2016.

The management company that ran Windsor Prep, Newpoint Education Partners, bellied up after the owner Marcus May and his business associate Steven Kunkemoeller were charged with racketeering and organized fraud.

“Total shocker when we found out they were embezzling the money and the kids weren’t going to have a school,” said Dulau.

Jury selection for Konkemoeller is expected to start next week.

“These kids are always going to remember what happened to them and some of them are not in a better place and it didn’t work out for their families and he should pay for that,” said Dulau.

Pinellas County is hosting a family-friendly Open House event on Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. to preview the new Lealman Community Campus, located at 5175 45th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The event will include food vendors, touch-a-truck, facility tours, exhibits of local services and children’s activities such as storytime, arts and an open gym. Free parking will be available on site.

The 5.85-acre campus will become a hub for recreation, education and local services, fulfilling a long-term commitment by the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners to the citizens of unincorporated Lealman.

Located in the heart of the recently established Lealman Community Redevelopment Area, the forthcoming campus will offer programs such as youth mentoring, after-school programs, adult education, workforce training and health and human services programs, among other uses by the county and local partners.