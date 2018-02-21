USA’s Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu, and Karen Chen all stumbled during the Ladies Single Skating Short Program on Feb. 21st in Gangneung, South Korea.
PHOTOS: Team USA stumbles during Ladies Single Skating Short Program
PHOTOS: Team USA stumbles during Ladies Single Skating Short Program x
Latest Galleries
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Worried parents wait for students
-
Person detained after deadly shooting at Fla. high school
-
Students flee Broward County high school after reported shooting
-
Shooting reported at Broward County high school