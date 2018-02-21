Pasco student arrested for threatening violence against school

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pasco High School student was arrested on Tuesday for threatening violence against the school, according to the Pasco Sheriff School Safety Facebook page, which alerts parents about school safety news.

Specific details about the threat have not been released. However, the Pasco Sheriff School Safety Facebook page posted the following information about the incident.

“Many schools are investigating similar rumors, and we appreciate the Dade City Police Department’s efforts to resolve this threat.

Your student’s safety is our top priority, and we want to assure you that we take every threat seriously.

We also have been trained on the district’s active threat plan, and will continue to conduct drills to ensure we are as prepared as possible if the unthinkable were to happen at PHS.

Thank you for your support of our efforts to maintain a safe and secure school.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating multiple threats that were spread on social media. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday asked parents to prevent their kids from sharing rumors on social media.

The Pasco Sheriff School Safety Facebook page also posted the following messages on Tuesday about school threats.

Here is a message for Sand Pine Elementary families.

“Hello, Sand Pine parents. This is Mrs. Twardosz calling to update you on the investigation into the threat scrawled on a white board. No suspect has been identified, but the sheriff’s office investigation continues. Schools throughout the nation are responding to rumors of threats, most based on social media posts or information heard on the news. At this time, we don’t believe there is a credible threat against our school, or against any Pasco County school. Nevertheless, the district continues to work with law enforcement to investigate every rumor and threat, and we will not let down our guard. The district crisis response plan is solid, and all schools continue to conduct active threat drills. In addition, the Florida Legislature appears to be serious about helping schools enhance security. If you would like to add your voice in support of their efforts, you can find local legislative delegation contact information in the side bar links at www.pascoschools.org/comm. Thank you.”

Here is information that is being sent to R. B. Stewart Middle School families.

“Hello Stewart families. This is Mrs. Davis calling to let you know that we canceled the pep rally today after students reported rumors of a possible shooting during the rally. Law enforcement is investigating these rumors, but because we still don’t have the source of the rumors, we thought it was best to cancel our plans. We take each tip seriously and we work through them all diligently. We have found that most of these rumors started from conversations and chat groups regarding news reports about other rumored threats across the country that are not directly related to any Pasco County school, and likely are not credible. If you or your student have information regarding a specific school threat, please contact authorities immediately. Please do not share rumors on social media, and discourage your children from doing so. Monitor what they are putting on social media and have conversations about current events. If you have any questions, please call us. Thank you.”

