Pasco mother desperate for answers, school honors son after shooting death

PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA ) – A Port Richey mother is desperate for answers and needs help from the community after losing her young son to gun violence on Valentine’s Day.

Tanya Robinson isn’t backing down on fighting for justice for her son Christian, 14.

“Numbness, surreal, anger,” Robinson said.

She won’t see Christian’s smile anymore, won’t be able to talk with him and now she’s planning his funeral.

“His brothers aren’t taking it well at all. They’re angry, and his sister, just our whole family,” Robinson said.

Pasco County deputies say someone shot Christian in a drive-by shooting on Valentine’s Day. He fought for his life for the next three days before passing away.

“He would give me kiss good night every night if I was sleeping. I would feel him; very protective over me,” Robinson said.

Deputies released a composite sketch of the suspect and a picture of a black Mazda believed to be the getaway vehicle.

Friends placed a memorial outside Christian’s home in his honor.

The entire student body, faculty and staff at Chasco Middle School wore Christian’s favorite color, red, during school Wednesday.

Robinson said she appreciates the support but the reality of the loss still hasn’t hit her yet.

“I feel like I’m walking in a fog or something. I just can’t maybe accept it yet,” she said. “This person needs to be caught. Christian was a boy, he was a child.”

Friends started a GoFundMe account called “Help Robinson Family” to raise money for funeral expenses.

The community has also planned a #Justice4LilChris Fundraiser.

The event is set to be held at Ridgewood High School regional game on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in the Ridgewood High gym.

