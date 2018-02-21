Pasco locks down two schools after report of gun on campus

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School in Pasco County went into lockdown before noon on Wednesday.

The Pasco Sheriff’s office says a student heard that another student was bringing a gun to school in a backpack. News of the lockdown quickly spread to parents who rushed to the schools.

“I’m here because my daughter said the school went on lockdown,” said a concerned Andrew Muniak as he stood on the road across from the school with a group of other concerned parents.

Jennifer Hoover received a text from her son about the lockdown and also rushed to the school.

“It’s sad, you can’t send your kid to school. You can’t send your kid to go outside and play, you can’t send your kid anywhere,” said Hoover.

Sheriff’s deputies and school officials searched the school and spoke with students and did not find a gun or any threat to the school.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco says his office will continue to investigate each threat as it develops.

“Obviously it’s terrible what’s going on across the whole country with these shootings, but I am glad that the schools are taking it seriously, the police are taking it seriously and also the students are taking it more seriously,” Sheriff Nocco said. “So, if they see or hear threats from other students or things that they are posting online they are more apt to pick up the phone to call and tell someone and share that information.”