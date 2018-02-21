Parkland students’ maturity speaks a movement

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For Donald Beech and his wife Rose, raising a family of five is full of opportunities to teach their children important life lessons. One seems to stand out for these parents.

Knowing where you’re going in life starts with where you came from.

“It takes a village to raise a family. I used to think that was hokey,” Donald told News Channel 8.

That well known phrase soon became an often used family motto.

For families like the Beech’s, their extended village of parents across Florida is still in shock over seeing lives lost in the ruthless Parkland shooting.

When these parents watch the news, they are struck by the teenagers on television sharing stories of survival with remarkable clarity.

“I couldn’t have done it. I was not at that level when i was at their age,” Donald admitted.

“It’s still fresh and early, everything happening. They are pretty amazing,” Rose added.

Where does that clarity and maturity come from in children so young?

It seems, these days more than ever, students are finding their voices and power among one another. They are becoming activists, empowered through strength in numbers.

Parents maintain the way teens in this day and age find maturity is getting involved in their younger years. Ask any mom or dad and they’ll tell you, this culture is competitive.

So, the Beech family encourages kids to get involved in everything from school to community projects to volunteering.

It teaches the maturity they are so clearly mastering and ultimately paves the way to succeed.

“Starting them as kids teaching them responsibility,” said Donald. “And, it really does take a village.”

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

