Parents of accused Seminole Heights killer report for house arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The parents of the accused Seminole Heights serial killer are officially under house arrest.

On Wednesday morning, Rosita Donaldson and Howell Donaldson Jr. reported to the Hillsborough County Jail to be fitted for their ankle monitors. They were required to do so by 4 p.m. after a judge ordered the couple to six months of home confinement last week.

The couple’s son, Howell Donaldson III, is currently in jail accused of killing four people in a string of murders that shook the Seminole Heights neighborhood last year.

Prosecutors want to know if his parents have any information on his whereabouts before, during and after the murders. They also want to know if they’re aware of any mental health issues. But Attorney Ralph Fernandez says they’re not saying anything that could incriminate their son.

The couple’s attorneys were in court on Tuesday to work out details of the house arrest. The couple is allowed to leave home only for work, medical appointments and to worship. If they need to do something like grocery shop, they will be able to with the court’s permission.

The couple’s ankle monitors will be controlled by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

If the Donaldsons decide to talk to prosecutors, the house arrest ruling goes away. If they don’t, it’s back to square one six months from now.