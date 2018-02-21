Officials release autopsy results of infant twins found in suitcase

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas officials released a preliminary autopsy report Tuesday regarding two infants who were found in a purple suitcase near a ditch on Feb. 16.

According to a Facebook post made by the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary autopsy report states the babies were approximately 32 to 34 weeks along, with one of the babies being a female.

Officials are still waiting for further testing to determine race, sex, time, and manner of death from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are following all leads and have interview several individuals regarding the investigation.

Anyone with any further information is asked to contact the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at: 870-238-5700. All calls will remain confidential.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: