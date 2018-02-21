Newly-elected Florida representative supports ban on assault weapons

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Representative Margaret Good says she’s heading to the state legislature to fight for the people of Sarasota.

“I’m going there to stand up for what I believe is right,” said Good in an interview Sunday during News Channel 8’s Politics On Your Side.

That includes banning assault weapons. When pressed for whether Good believes so-called “assault weapons” should be banned, she said they should.

“I think it’s a discussion that needs to be had,” said Good. “I think that it makes a lot of sense to make sure that 19-year-olds don’t have assault weapons and can’t go into schools or nightclubs or concerts and kill our citizens. I don’t think that’s right. I think it needs to change.”

Good was elected to represent House District 72, which covers Sarasota, in a special election Feb. 13. The seat was left open by the resignation of Alex Miller, who stepped down in Sept. 2017.

The Siesta Key attorney said she ran because she wanted to see change in government.

“I was fed up with what was happening in Tallahassee, what’s happening in Washington, D.C., and wanted better representation,” Good said. “I’m a lawyer, I understand the laws. But I also just care. I want to do the right thing for Sarasota and for Florida.”

Good was praised by political scientists for her efforts to get out the vote. And she’s proud of it.

“I had an amazing team of volunteers and staff that worked tirelessly to make sure we were in a really good position on Election Day,” said Good. “I think it’s a testament to how the voters feel. I think people are fed up with having legislators, representatives, that are not actually representing them. I pledged to actually represent my district, to speak out on issues, and I think that’s important and it’s why we’re here today.”

“We were able to energize a lot of people because of the message,” Good beamed with pride. “Once you’re able to do that, people come out and volunteer, they help get out the vote. We worked incredibly hard.”

In a nation fiercely divided, Good said Democrats will need to run on more than voters’ perceived frustration with President Trump.

“We need to talk about the issues,” said Good. “We need good candidates that care about the issues, that care about their constituents, that are going to do what is right for their area. Then, I think, you win.”

Good was elected in a district that voted for President Donald Trump by more than four percentage points.

