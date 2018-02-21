MSDSTRONG: Stoneman Douglas High School alumni have message for the world in video

PARKLAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School alumni released a video with a message for the world on Tuesday.

The video, courtesy of Ryan Blitzer, has over 17,200 views already.

It features alumni and groups from around the country, as well as school staff.

“Our Marjory Stoneman Douglas community has a message for the world. #MSDStrong #ParklandStrong #DouglasStrong,” the caption of the video reads.

School principal Ty Thompson makes an appearance at the end of the video.

“I promise you. I will hug each any every one of you as many times as you need and I will hold you as long as you need me to, for all 3,300 of you, and your families, and we will get through this together,” he says.

Producers of the video had over 150 submissions from around the world and not all could be included.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

