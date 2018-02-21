Meet WFLA News Channel 8 anchors at Tampa Health & Fitness Expo

Published:

(WFLA) — Attention runners, joggers, walkers and all WFLA News Channel 8 fans!

You can meet all of the shining News Channel 8 personalities at the 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo this weekend.

The 8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo is on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 23 and 24 at the Tampa Convention Center’s East Hall.

This is where you pick-up your race packet, do your late registration and grab the latest in running gear.

Admittance is FREE to the Expo and it promises to have something for everyone.

News Channel 8 anchors and reporters, in addition to the hosts of Daytime, will be on-hand to meet and greet viewers and take pictures with you on set to share on your social media pages.

So make sure you take the time to swing by the News Channel 8 and Great 38 booths and say hello.

Here’s when you can meet your favorite News Channel 8 folks this weekend:

FRIDAY,  FEB. 23

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Meet Leigh Spann, Leslee Lacey and Amanda Ciavarri

1-2:30 p.m. – Meet Josh Benson and Stacie Schaible

1–3 p.m. – Meet Cyndi Edwards

2:30-4 p.m. – Meet Jen Leigh and Steve Jerve

4-6 p.m. – Meet Jenn Holloway

6-7 p.m. – Meet Julie Phillips

7-8 p.m. – Meet Keith Cate

SATURDAY,  FEB. 24

6 – 8:30 a.m. – Meet Avery Cotton, Gayle Guyardo and Marco Villareal

8:30 a.m.-11 a.m. – Meet Meredyth Censullo

10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Meet Evan Donovan

1-3 p.m. – Meet Rod Carter and Melanie Michael

