Man hits, kills pedestrian while trying to hitch boat to trailer

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man lost control of his vehicle while trying to hitch a trailer to a boat and fatally struck another man in Highlands County Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:49 a.m. at the Bluffs Retirement Community at 6750 US 27 North.

According to an incident report, 75-year-old James Becker of Sebring was backing up his 2000 Toyota 4 runner in order to attach it to a boat trailer. He lost control of the vehicle and the trailer, a shed, a second trailer and 87-year-old Robert Dworak who was standing next to one of the trailers.

Dworak was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

