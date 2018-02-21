Man hits, kills pedestrian while trying to hitch boat to trailer

By Published:

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man lost control of his vehicle while trying to hitch a trailer to a boat and fatally struck another man in Highlands County Wednesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred around 5:49 a.m. at the Bluffs Retirement Community at 6750 US 27 North.

According to an incident report, 75-year-old James Becker of Sebring was backing up his 2000 Toyota 4 runner in order to attach it to a boat trailer. He lost control of the vehicle and the trailer, a shed, a second trailer and 87-year-old Robert Dworak who was standing next to one of the trailers.

Dworak was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s