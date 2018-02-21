Gun control supporters depart Tampa Bay for Tallahassee

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A bus carrying supporters of the “Never Again” movement will depart from Allendale United Methodist Church in St. Petersburg on Wednesday morning and head to a rally for gun control being held at the state capitol.

“Never Again” was launched by teenage survivors of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Seventeen students and faculty were killed in the attack that police say was carried out by 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Stoneman Douglas. The movement aims to stop gun violence in schools. Part of their desire is a ban on assault rifles like the AR-15 used in the school shooting. The AR-15 has been used in five of the top six mass shootings in recent history.

Approximately 100 students, along with parent chaperones and grief counselors, made the trip to Tallahassee to meet with lawmakers on Wednesday. While those meetings are underway, the rally is scheduled to take place outside from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Stoneman Douglas students already in Tallahassee suffered heartbreak Tuesday when House lawmakers voted not to take up a bill banning AR-15s and similar weapons.

“If that’s how they want to represent us — the people who just went through a school shooting and survived a school shooting, I don’t — that’s unacceptable,” said Stoneman Douglas student Spencer Blum. “That’s not representing us.”

Tampa Bay area law enforcement leaders including Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd were a part of a round-table discussion about an assault weapon ban with Florida Governor Rick Scott on Tuesday. Gualtieri has previously stated he is not in favor of a weapons ban but believes there should be better oversight for background checks and mental health screening.

Judd supports better restrictions on gun purchases by people with mental health illnesses who have shown a propensity to violent behavior. Judd also supports training and arming educators.

Governor Scott announced he plans to present a proposal regarding gun control measures on Friday.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

