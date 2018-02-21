GR8 Inspirations: Woman dedicates life to helping first responders struggling with mental trauma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The scenes first responders face on the job can many times leave them with scars no one can see — mental trauma.

Many keep pushing through their jobs, never asking anyone for help. Over time, that can not only unravel their lives, but impact their families as well.

“Wow how do we get through this – a man who was completely lost and broken and a family that was spiraling downhill, I honestly didn’t know where we were going to end up,” said Deborah Ortiz, whose husband was a law enforcement officer for 22 years.

After his diagnosis of PTSD, Ortiz made it her mission to help other first responders get the help they need and know what signs to look for in recognizing mental trauma.

She raised funds for and directed “Code 9 Officer Needs Assistance.” The award-winning film is now used for training nationwide.

“We have command staff training, first responder training, family workshops. We are traveling all over and doing what needs to be done and what’s wonderful about this is that departments are calling us. So that means steps are being made,” said Ortiz.

Ortiz now runs a national non-profit and she and her team travel the country offering workshops.

One woman’s ten-year journey continues to grow, and that’s what makes Deborah Ortiz a Gr8 Inspiration.