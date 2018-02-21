Florida legislature has options when it comes to strengthening gun laws

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida legislature is considering a bill that would raise the age to purchase military-style assault weapons from 18 to 21 and extend the waiting period to three days.

Those measures are currently required for buying handguns in the state of Florida.

The efforts are the first movements in the direction of reforming gun laws since last week’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, where 14 students and three teachers were shot to death.

Former student Nikolas Cruz has confessed to the killings, according to police.

Speaker Richard Corcoran took dozens of tough questions on the House floor from students of Stoneman Douglas.

“The AR-15 did so much damage, how is an individual in society allowed to acquire such a gun?” asked one student.

Corcoran said money is no object, but he managed expectations that it was unlikely the legislature would ban assault weapons.

University of South Florida professor Mary Anderson, in an interview during News Channel 8’s Politics On Your Side, said there are a number of measures that the legislature can take.

“There’s broad public support for different types of bans on assault rifles,” said Anderson.

A new Quinnipiac poll conducted after the Parkland shooting shows more than 2-to-1 support nationwide for banning “assault weapons.”

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.

RELATED COVERAGE-