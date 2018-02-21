Ferry explosion injures 25 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

By Published:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosion ripped through a ferry as it unloaded passengers in the Caribbean beach city of Playa del Carmen on Wednesday, hurting 25 people, but authorities said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Local Civil Defense director Juan Medina Sosa said 20 Mexicans, three Canadians and two Americans were injured, and all were in good condition.

The municipal government said in a statement that the victims sustained minor cuts and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Videos posted online by the newspaper Quintana Roo Hoy showed the blast sending a fireball and debris flying sideways from the ferry as it was moored to the dock with people nearby.

The Barcos Caribe vessel was left with a gaping hole in its starboard side next to a passenger seating area.

The municipal statement said the explosion happened when passengers were getting off the boat, and the cause was not yet known.

It added that service to the nearby resort island of Cozumel would continue with other ferry companies that operate from the municipal dock.

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s