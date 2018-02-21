Federal agents search for more victims in Pasco assistant principal child pornography case

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kyle Ritsema, the former assistant principal at Cypress Creek Middle High School was arrested by federal agents on child pornography charges last week. Now law enforcement officials are investigating the possibility he may have more victims.

“We believe there may be additional victims of this perpetrator. And it’s important we identify them,” said Judy Dreher of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dreher and other officials haven’t revealed what evidence, if any, has led them to look for more victims.

Ritsema is accused of possessing, making and distributing child pornography.

While investigating another Pasco County man, detectives found naked photos of a minor on Ritsema’s phone. He later admitted to having a sexual encounter with the boy, who was 14 or 15 years-old at the time.

Court records show he had sexual encounters with at least two teenage boys. Prosecutors say he documented the encounters in pictures, which he texted to other individuals.

Authorities still won’t confirm whether they were investigating William Napolitano when Ritsema was arrested. Napolitano, who is also a district employee was arrested in November for child porn possession. Both men have since resigned from their positions.

“We have no information that any other employees were involved. I can’t say anything unequivocally because I never would have thought this gentleman was involved in this kind of activity,” said Linda Cobbe, spokeswoman for the Pasco County School District.

The school district is now addressing some concerns brought forth by a student. Cobbe said federal agents are looking into the matter.

Ritsema was reportedly hand-picked to work at Cypress Creek Middle-High School and was employed by five other Pasco schools before he was hired by the Wesley Chapel school.

