Deputies arrest man on the run accused of raping child at party in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough deputies arrested a man who they say skipped town nearly a year and a half ago while being investigated for allegedly raping a child at a house party.

Deputies say 25-year-old Adrian Valdespino Martinez forced a child who was younger than 12 into a bedroom while at a house party in Oct. 2016. The child tried to fight back, but according to the report was overpowered by Martinez.

Deputies say the victim told a witness who saw Martinez leave the bedroom that they had been raped.

Martinez skipped town when he learned he was being investigated, deputies say.

According to an incident report, Martinez was in the country illegally and was listed in the Department of Homeland Security database after applying for asylum.

Detectives were able to use the information to confirm his identity.

Martinez was arrested on Feb. 2 in New Jersey, according to jail records, and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail on Feb. 20.