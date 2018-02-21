Deadly pedestrian hit-and-run crash closes EB Adamo Dr. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The eastbound lanes of a busy Tampa road are closed after a deadly hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning.

Tampa police officers responded to the crash which involved a pedestrian in the 6900 block of East Adamo Dr.

The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries as a result of the traffic crash. The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of next-of-kin.

The eastbound lanes of East Adamo Dr. will be closed at 50th St. during the duration of the on-scene investigation.

Drivers can use Broadway Drive or the Selmon Expressway as an alternate.

