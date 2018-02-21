Clearwater Beach ranked No. 1 in U.S.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is once again home to the best beach in the U.S.A.

The travel site TripAdvisor has just named Clearwater Beach tops in the country for 2018.

The popular Pinellas County beach is not the only local one to make this year’s rankings. Siesta Beach was the second-best beach and Saint Pete Beach was ranked seventh best.

TripAdvisor analyzed the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings gathered during a 12-month period when creating the list of best beaches.

Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.:

Last year, TripAdvisor named Siesta Beach the top beach in the country.