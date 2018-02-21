Clearwater Beach ranked No. 1 in U.S.

By Published: Updated:
Clearwater Beach, Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay area is once again home to the best beach in the U.S.A.

The travel site TripAdvisor has just named Clearwater Beach tops in the country for 2018.

The popular Pinellas County beach is not the only local one to make this year’s rankings. Siesta Beach was the second-best beach and Saint Pete Beach was ranked seventh best.

TripAdvisor analyzed the quantity and quality of traveler reviews and ratings gathered during a 12-month period when creating the list of best beaches.

Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Beaches in the U.S.:

  1. Clearwater Beach – Clearwater, Florida
  2. Siesta Beach – Siesta Key, Florida
  3. Ka’anapali Beach – Lahaina, Hawaii
  4. South Beach – Miami Beach, Florida
  5. Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve – Honolulu, Hawaii
  6. Fort Lauderdale Beach – Fort Lauderdale, Florida
  7. Saint Pete Beach – St. Pete Beach, Florida
  8. Hollywood Beach – Hollywood, Florida
  9. Santa Monica Beach – Santa Monica, California
  10. Lanikai Beach – Kailua, Hawaii

Last year, TripAdvisor named Siesta Beach the top beach in the country.

Siesta Beach, Photo Credit: TripAdvisor
Saint Pete Beach, Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s