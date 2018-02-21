CareerSource board members want to fire CEO Ed Peachey

News Channel 8 Investigative Reporter Mark Douglas By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CareerSource board members from Pinellas and Hillsborough County are ready to sever ties with embattled CEO Ed Peachy.

RELATED: Sheriff accuses CareerSource of forging his signature for incentive pay

Ed Peachey

The calls for his resignation come amid numerous investigations into his business practices.

CareerSource has come under fire in recent months after they allegedly inflated their job placement numbers under Peachey’s leadership.

On Jan. 25, Peachey reportedly told his staff to stop claiming credit for job placements that his agency had nothing to do with.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called the practice a “scam” and accused Peachey’s staff of forging his signature on documents related to job placements at the sheriff’s office.

At a workshop on Wednesday, CareerSource board members from both sides of Tampa Bay discussed Peachey’s fate.

”He has lost credibility with the board, with both boards,” said Karla Leavelle.

Dick Peck, another board member said public records requests have already cost CareerSource Tampa Bay $100,000 and that it’s time to sever relationships with Peachey, even if its due to “public perception.”

Board member Sandy Murman said the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners called for Peachey’s resignation or termination Wednesday.

CareerSource board members also found out today the Department of Labor has subpoenaed records as part of a federal whistleblower complaint.

Follow Mark Douglas on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s