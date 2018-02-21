CareerSource board members want to fire CEO Ed Peachey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CareerSource board members from Pinellas and Hillsborough County are ready to sever ties with embattled CEO Ed Peachy.
RELATED: Sheriff accuses CareerSource of forging his signature for incentive pay
The calls for his resignation come amid numerous investigations into his business practices.
CareerSource has come under fire in recent months after they allegedly inflated their job placement numbers under Peachey’s leadership.
On Jan. 25, Peachey reportedly told his staff to stop claiming credit for job placements that his agency had nothing to do with.
Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called the practice a “scam” and accused Peachey’s staff of forging his signature on documents related to job placements at the sheriff’s office.
At a workshop on Wednesday, CareerSource board members from both sides of Tampa Bay discussed Peachey’s fate.
”He has lost credibility with the board, with both boards,” said Karla Leavelle.
Dick Peck, another board member said public records requests have already cost CareerSource Tampa Bay $100,000 and that it’s time to sever relationships with Peachey, even if its due to “public perception.”
Board member Sandy Murman said the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners called for Peachey’s resignation or termination Wednesday.
CareerSource board members also found out today the Department of Labor has subpoenaed records as part of a federal whistleblower complaint.
Follow Mark Douglas on Facebook
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- MS-13 gang member with AK-47 arrested in Wimauma
- Clearwater Beach ranked #1 in U.S.
- Former Hillsborough foster teen says she survived foster care failures exposed by 8 On Your Side
- Florida legislators vote down attempt to revive bill to ban assault rifles
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof
- 4 people ejected from SUV in crash on I-4 in Polk Co., 2-month-old baby injured