CareerSource board members want to fire CEO Ed Peachey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CareerSource board members from Pinellas and Hillsborough County are ready to sever ties with embattled CEO Ed Peachy.

The calls for his resignation come amid numerous investigations into his business practices.

CareerSource has come under fire in recent months after they allegedly inflated their job placement numbers under Peachey’s leadership.

On Jan. 25, Peachey reportedly told his staff to stop claiming credit for job placements that his agency had nothing to do with.

Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri called the practice a “scam” and accused Peachey’s staff of forging his signature on documents related to job placements at the sheriff’s office.

At a workshop on Wednesday, CareerSource board members from both sides of Tampa Bay discussed Peachey’s fate.

”He has lost credibility with the board, with both boards,” said Karla Leavelle.

Dick Peck, another board member said public records requests have already cost CareerSource Tampa Bay $100,000 and that it’s time to sever relationships with Peachey, even if its due to “public perception.”

Board member Sandy Murman said the Hillsborough Board of County Commissioners called for Peachey’s resignation or termination Wednesday.

CareerSource board members also found out today the Department of Labor has subpoenaed records as part of a federal whistleblower complaint.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: