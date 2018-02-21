CareerSource board: CEO Ed Peachey must go

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The CEO of an agency designated to help people find jobs will probably soon be looking for a job himself.

The writing is on the wall for embattled CareerSource head Ed Peachey. Under his leadership, the agency has been accused of taking credit for job placements that did not happen. Now his bosses want him gone.

Internal calls for his resignation come amid a Department of Labor investigation into his business practices, which include incentive payments to CareerSource employees for those phony job placements.

Peachey is accused of boosting job placement numbers, including hundreds at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri has even accused Peachey’s staff of forging his signature on documents. “That’s a scam. They’re forging documents. And to say that we cashed the check is just that, a bunch of nonsense,” the sheriff said.

At a workshop in Largo, CareerSource board members learned Peachey had ordered a stop to these practices on Jan. 25.

Board members wrestled with firing Peachey “with” or “without cause,” which will determine if he gets a severance payout.

“What we’re looking at is the appearance of impropriety. He’s made some bad judgment moves,” said Pinellas County CareerSource Chairman Jack Geller.

“I think the problem is that Ed Peachey has lost his credibility in the market,” said CareerSource Tampa Bay Chairman Dick Peck.

But it’s clear the majority of board members want him gone now.

“I think the best interest of the organization and for Ed Peachey at this time. To talk to him or talk to an attorney, talk and find what way is the best for us to part company,” said Peck.

Board member Sandra Murman believes Peachey is dragging the agency down.

“I think termination of employment has to be done quickly, and we’ve got to get this agency back on its feet,” she said.

The CareerSource executive boards will meet Friday in Pinellas County and next Tuesday in Hillsborough County. They’re expected to get rid of Peachey.

