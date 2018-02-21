Can the internet really be a good matchmaker?

TAMPA (WFLA) – There is nothing quite like the feeling of falling in love – especially when the weather is heating up!

And as it turns out, Tampa Bay is a perfect place to meet and fall in love with that special someone.

Tampa was recently named one of the most romantic cities in America, with our warm climate, beautiful sunsets and plenty of places to walk along the water.

Because of that, you would think we’d all be going out on more dates and talking to each other face-to-face – but not necessarily so.

These days, people rarely meet in for the first time in person. In fact, the modern-day matchmaker is not your best friend setting you up on a blind date. Instead, it’s the app on your phone! And finding a mate has many people addicted in ways they don’t even realize.

If you are looking in love, you are in one of the right places for it. Tampa is in the top ten when it comes to the highest chance for romance. Yet people are still choosing dating apps like Match Bumble and Tinder over the world right in front of them.

In fact, online dating is so popular, it is now considered the number one way to pick a partner. That’s because it’s easy, fast, and global.

Is it truly a way to connect with a potential love interest? Not really, according to University of South Florida psychologist Nick Joyce.

“The majority of our students report feeling lonely most, or all of the time. We see that statistic at all universities.”

Joyce adds that students have no idea how to start a real-life conversation. We wanted to know, as the technology improves, are we getting better or worse at communicating?

So we posed this question recently to a group of USF students: By using technology so much, do you think people have lost the ability to say, “Hello?” The answer was an overwhelming, yes.

Experts maintain online dating is the most popular way to meet someone however it doesn’t always lead to everlasting love. Instead, it can leave people feeling more disconnected or isolated.

The students we spoke with used terms such as, “I think it’s a little bit impersonal,” and said they still use dating apps because, “a lot of people aren’t great communicators in the first place,” or “It might be a little of a fear type of thing.”

Some experts tell us our bodies actually release chemicals when we go app to app looking for love.

“You become intrigued, you’re curious, you’re interested, it’s kind of a rush, to be going through the process and thinking about all the possibilities,” says Joyce

There is another reason to look for love in cyberspace. There is no holding back.

Our behavior becomes bold behind the keyboard. So while being bold online can be simple, nothing beats a simple “hello” in person.

