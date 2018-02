SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service are on scene of a brush fire in Spring Hill.

The fire is near a neighborhood off Stephanie Drive and Greynolds Avenue.

Florida Forest Service reports the fire is 90 percent contained and 27 acres.

Firefighters continue to mop up around the control line.

