Apple iOS update fixes ‘text bomb’ bug

TAMPA, Fla. (WTNH) — The most recent flaw, known as the “text bomb” in Apple’s iOS 11.2.5, was caused by a Unicode symbol.

The text character visually represents text or a letter in another language.

This time, two specific Telegu Indian language Unicode symbols crashed any Apple device when used.

On February 19, Apple released iOS 11.2.6 to help patch this problem.

iPhone, iPad, Mac and iWatch users are encouraged to visit their ‘Settings’, ‘General’ and ‘Software Update’ area to ensure that their devices are up-to-date to prevent issues from happening.

For those Apple users who are looking for additional Emojis, those will be released with iOS 11.3 planned for the spring.

