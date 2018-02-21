Animals at Oregon Zoo enjoy playing, cuddling in snowfall

PORTLAND, Oregon (WFLA/NBC) – Some residents of the Oregon Zoo played in a snowfall, despite having access to indoor heated areas where they could keep warm.

The river otters basked in the snow and cuddled together at times. Other took strolls as the white flakes fell.

The zoo’s cheetah didn’t seem to mind the snow either.

The elephant at the zoo tried to eat the snow, grabbing it with her trunk and hoisting it to her mouth.

Whether the animals were cuddling, strolling, leaping or eating, they seemed to like the change in the weather for a short time.