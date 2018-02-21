2 students arrested for making separate threats at Armwood High School, Turkey Creek Middle School

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two students were arrested in separate incidents on Wednesday for making violent threats against their schools.

Each case was found not to be credible by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, an Armwood High School student made threatening statements while at the school bus ramp that caused witnesses to fear for their safety.

The student claimed he had a machine gun and was going to “shoot up the school.”

The student also stated to witnesses he was going to “kill animals when we got home” and told them he had a bomb with him at school.

When confronted by teachers, he made similar statements.

Deputies interviewed the student during the investigation and later arrested him and charged him with false report concerning planting a bomb, explosion or weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

The student was taken to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

No weapons or bombs were found.

At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Turkey Creek Middle School student made threatening statements to his teacher in front of his class.

After claiming that he was “going to do Florida round two tomorrow,” the student was removed from class and searched.

No weapons were found.

He was charged with false report concerning planting a bomb, explosion or weapon of mass destruction or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.

That student was also taken to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

