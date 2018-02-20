Youth baseball team faces backlash over AR-15 raffle

NEOSHO, Mo. (WFLA) — A youth baseball team in Missouri has found itself in the middle of a controversy due to its decision to raffle off an AR-15 to raise money.

The 9-U Neosho Wildcat baseball team is a summer travel team that is not associated with any school districts. The team requires donations and fundraisers to cover expenses.

“Gun raffles are something that Southwest Missouri is familiar with,” said Neosho Mayor Ben Baker.

Mayor Baker says the father of one of the boys on the team is a co-founder of a gun manufacturer in the area. They decided to offer an AR-15 up for a raffle due to its different uses.

“The AR-15 is light, it’s accurate. It’s perfect for hunting,” Mayor Baker said. “It’s got an adjustable stock. My children know how to shoot an AR-15, they’re familiar with it. It’s the perfect weapon for hunting, sporting.”

But the fundraiser has received criticism following last week’s deadly mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Authorities say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 to shoot and kill 17 people at his former school.

The raffle in Missouri started before the deadly shooting.

“It was just bad timing and of course, this is a terrible tragedy and my heart goes out to those families that are dealing with that,” Mayor Baker said. “I can’t even imagine what they’re dealing with.”

Whoever wins the gun in Missouri must be 18 years old and will have to pass a background check and have a valid photo ID with a matching address before they can pick the gun up.

The organizer posted a statement on Facebook saying, “The funds that we will raise are helping these 11-year-old boys play travel baseball. This helps alleviate some, if not all, expenses. We would never want a child to be left out of something they love because they can’t afford it.”

Baker says, in addition to the criticism, the organization has seen an overwhelming amount of support.

The company providing the rifle released a statement that reads, in part:

As always, we do everything in our power to support the community that also supports us a business. We support other organizations whether it be local, regional or national with firearm donations to help support their initiatives.”