WATCH: 8.5-foot-long gator discovered underneath truck in Pasco subdivision

By Published: Updated:
Pasco County Sheriff's Office image

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes resident made a scary discovery Tuesday morning.

The resident, who lives in the Sable Ridge subdivision, discovered an 8.5-foot-long alligator hiding underneath a truck parked in a driveway.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home.

A state gator trapper was called to the scene and wrangled the gator then took it away.

No injuries were reported.

Alligator found under truck

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s