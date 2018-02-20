WATCH: 8.5-foot-long gator discovered underneath truck in Pasco subdivision

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes resident made a scary discovery Tuesday morning.
The resident, who lives in the Sable Ridge subdivision, discovered an 8.5-foot-long alligator hiding underneath a truck parked in a driveway.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home.
A state gator trapper was called to the scene and wrangled the gator then took it away.
No injuries were reported.
Alligator found under truck
Alligator found under truck x
Latest Galleries
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Parkland shooting victims remembered in Curtis Hixon Park
-
Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier’s costumes through the years
-
Yuzuru Hanyu and Winnie the Pooh
-
Worried parents wait for students
-
Person detained after deadly shooting at Fla. high school
-
Students flee Broward County high school after reported shooting
-
Shooting reported at Broward County high school
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- MS-13 gang member with AK-47 arrested in Wimauma
- 7th grader shoots self at Ohio middle school
- FBI joins in search for missing 5-year-old boy
- 4 people ejected from SUV in crash on I-4 in Polk Co., 2-month-old baby injured
- Family who took in Nikolas Cruz after parents died: We had monster living under our roof
- 12-year-old missing sister of slain girl, 13, found safe