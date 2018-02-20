WATCH: 8.5-foot-long gator discovered underneath truck in Pasco subdivision

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Land O’ Lakes resident made a scary discovery Tuesday morning.

The resident, who lives in the Sable Ridge subdivision, discovered an 8.5-foot-long alligator hiding underneath a truck parked in a driveway.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the home.

A state gator trapper was called to the scene and wrangled the gator then took it away.

No injuries were reported.

Alligator found under truck View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Pasco County Sheriff's Office image Pasco County Sheriff's Office image Pasco County Sheriff's Office image Pasco County Sheriff's Office image Pasco County Sheriff's Office image

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-