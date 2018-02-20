VIDEO: Suspect in armed sexual assault of woman, 71, in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Tuesday of a man suspected in the sexual attack of a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion.

The attack happened at 8:17 a.m. Monday in New Port Richey.

The woman entered the residence on Heather Street to check on the home for the homeowner.

She was met by an unknown suspect armed with a handgun with a red or orange tip, who sexually battered her.

The suspect told the victim that his name was Kevin prior to fleeing on foot at approximately 10 a.m..

Suspect was last seen walking northbound on Heather Street.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a Hispanic or black male, 25-35 years of age, 6’ tall and has a thin goatee, a scar on his right forearm, a tattoo on his chest that reads “DORTHA” and another unknown tattoo on his chest.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offered a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

