VIDEO: Suspect in armed sexual assault of woman, 71, in New Port Richey

This is a composite sketch of a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman in New Port Richey during a home invasion.
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Tuesday of a man suspected in the sexual attack of a 71-year-old woman during a home invasion.

The attack happened at 8:17 a.m. Monday in New Port Richey.

The woman entered the residence on Heather Street to check on the home for the homeowner.

She was met by an unknown suspect armed with a handgun with a red or orange tip, who sexually battered  her.

The suspect told the victim that his name was Kevin prior to  fleeing on foot at approximately 10 a.m..

Suspect was last seen walking  northbound on Heather Street.

Detectives say the suspect is described as a Hispanic or black male, 25-35 years of age,  6’ tall and has  a thin goatee, a scar on his right forearm,  a tattoo on his chest that reads “DORTHA” and another unknown tattoo on  his chest.

On Tuesday, Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay offered  a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the  identity of the suspect and who wants to  be eligible for a cash reward  is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously  online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips  Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to  be eligible for a cash reward.

