Two students arrested for making violent threats to ‘shoot up’ Tampa schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have arrested two students for making verbal threats at local high schools.

Police first arrested a Middleton High School student on Monday who made a threat while on campus despite being suspended.

When the 15-year-old student was told to leave due to his suspension, police say he responded by saying “I’m going to come back tomorrow and shoot this b**** up. I don’t give a f***. I’m going to f*** this school up.”

The student later said he was just talking with other students about the recent school shooting in Parkland. When the student’s mother was contacted, she cooperated with schools officials and police.

Investigators say the teenager did not have any firearms to carry out his threats.

On Tuesday, police arrested a student for threatening a teacher at Robinson High School and making a comment about “shooting up” the school.

The incident happened on Monday during a disagreement over the student’s grade. Police say the student said, “If you do not change my grade, I will shoot up the school.”

Police later visited the student’s home and said he did not have any firearms to carry out his threat.

Both students were charged with making a false report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan says detectives are currently working several leads and are taking these threats seriously.

“We are knocking on doors and taking it seriously. Everybody is on heightened alert right now and if you say something or post something stupid you may end up going to jail for it,” said Dugan.

The Tampa Police Chief says investigating threats is taking detectives away from other duties, but they are still investigating every threat and rumor of threats.

“The thing of it is, you don’t want to quickly dismiss something and then that be the one you missed,” said Dugan.

Hillsborough County School Superintendent Jeff Eakins says schools are going through safety drills this week, although some of the drills have sparked rumors about school violence that have been spread on social media by some students and even parents.

“We know there is already anxiety about the actual tragedy that occurred last week. We just want to make sure, everyone is clear, now is not the time to do anything, even small, that is false. It’s going to take our resources away, it’s going to distract us from doing the business of keeping 215,000 kids safe every day,” said Eakins.