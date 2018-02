SHANDONG, China (WFLA/NBC) – Adorable twin polar bears took part in a Chinese New Year tradition.

Dumplings are considered a lucky food to eat during the 16-day festival season, especially on New Year’s Eve.

The bears, Lisha and Luka, were treated to a meal of dumplings for the festival.

Breeders removed the wrappings of the dumpling in case the animals can’t digest the wheat flower.

The two bears weigh less than three pounds at birth, but have grown to about 110 pounds under the breeders’ care.