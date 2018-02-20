The Podium on Day 11: Adam Rippon, the Olympic diet, Studying on the slopes

NBC Olympics.com Published:

On Day 11 of The Podium, Adam Rippon shares why the Olympics is an opportunity to challenge stereotypes about LGBTQ athletes, discusses his friendship with Gus Kenworthy, and tells us why he feels like the winner of the Winter Olympics.

The Podium also takes a look at the Olympic diet, finds out about the best fuel for Olympians, and why there is an obsession with PB&J, plus Tom Farrey takes a look at a school designed to maximize Olympians’ training time.

The Podium publishes daily, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

