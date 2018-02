PYEONGCHANG (WFLA) – Team USA’s Lindsey Vonn won the bronze medal in the women’s downhill skiing event with the time of 1:39.69.

She has mentioned this is possibly the last Olympic event of her career.

Sofia Goggia of Italy took the gold with a time of 1:39.22. Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway took silver with a time of 1:39.31.

Vonn did not compete in the 2014 Winter Games due to an injury.