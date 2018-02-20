Tampa Bay Buccaneers release RB Doug Martin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released running back Doug Martin.

The Bucs made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Martin played six seasons in Tampa and was a first round draft pick in 2012.

According to the Bucs’ website, Martin topped 1,400 rushing yards during two of the seasons he was with the team.

He suffered injuries during his time with the Bucs and was suspended from the end of 2016 to the beginning of 2017.

