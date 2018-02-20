Switzerland finishes in fifth place

The ladies laced up their skates and put on their respective teams sweater for the last time at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in PyeongChang.

Evelina Raselli’s first period tally would be enough for Switzerland to defeat Japan 1-0 and clinch the fifth place spot in the women’s hockey tournament.

Japan outshot Switzerland 20-14.

Although both teams did not fulfill their dreams of coming home with a medal, they still have so much to be proud of.

Switzerland’s goaltender Florence Shelling will leave PyeongChang as the all-time Olympic wins leader (10).

Shelling is tied with Canada’s Kim St.Pierre and Sweden’s Kim Martin for the most among goalies.

Alina Muller made her mark in these games and is a name you’ll remember four years from now.

The 19 year old leads the tournament with seven goals and 10 points.

Switzerland’s Christine Meire tops the tournament in points for a defender with eight, which is the third highest ever recorded in the Olympics.

Japan who finished last in Sochi, moved up two spots to finish in sixth place.

Their finish this year matches their finish from 1998 in their inaugural apperance on home ice in Nagano.

Japan even had a win streak during this year’s games.

With the recent success of teams like Japan, it has led to the expansion of teams for future Olympic games.

The 2022 games in Beijing will feature 10 teams in the women’s hockey tournament.

Despite going home empty handed, both Japan and Switzerland made their mark on the Olympics.

They sure have something to smile about.