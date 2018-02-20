Sunken sailboat causing safety concerns for boaters in John’s Pass

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple’s sailboat sank in John’s Pass in early February as they were heading to the Caribbean.

Now, that sunken ship is causing hazards for other boaters.

The sailboat is next to a sandbar, so it’s not a concern for those with bigger boats.

However, for those with smaller boats, running up on it could be deadly.

Dylan Hubbard, a captain at Hubbard’s Marina, says it’s very possible to run a sailboat aground in John’s Pass.

“With the changing channel we have in John’s Pass it is very, very possible you can run aground and if you run aground, you can sink a boat. Especially a sailboat, when a keel gets ripped off a sailboat, it’s going to sink,” he said.

He is worried the boat will cause problems.

“You hit your head and get ejected from the boat, now you’re in the water and if you’re in a center console, you’re not wearing a life jacket so if you hit your head and fall in the water, you are done. You go in the water unconscious, you’re going to drown.”

Many on social media have the same concerns, warning other boaters.

Many people say John’s Pass is dangerous enough with the fast currents that rip through the area.

They say they don’t want to see any more added dangers and either want the wreckage removed, or at least properly marked.

