South Korea defend their 3000m Olympic title

South Korea continued their 3000m relay dominance winning their second-straight gold medal in the event.

The host nation have now won six of eight possible gold medals in the 3000m relay.

Italy and the Netherlands won silver and bronze, respectively.

As is often the case in short track, the race was filled with controversy.

Korea’s Kim A-Lang fell tripping Canadadian and Italian skater. An Italian skater was able to recover and get to the line, appearing to win bronze.

After the race, China and Canada were penalized moving Italy up to silver and moving the top team from the B Final to bronze.

In the B Final, the Netherlands broke the world record in the event, and were seemingly going to go unrewarded for the distinction.