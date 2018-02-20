Rays trade Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona in 3-team trade with Yankees, Diamondbacks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The move was part of a three-team trade with the New York Yankees.

In exchange, the Rays received left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda, two players to be named later from Arizona and minor league second baseman Nick Solak from New York.

Banda, 24, made his major league debut for the Diamondbacks last season, appearing in eight games with four starts.

He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Reno, with a 5.39 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 33 starts.

Solak, 23, split the 2017 season between Class-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton, batting .297/.384/.452.