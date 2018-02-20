Rays trade Steven Souza Jr. to Arizona in 3-team trade with Yankees, Diamondbacks

By Published: Updated:
Tampa Bay Rays' Steven Souza Jr. celebrates after his walkoff home run off Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Jacob Barnes during the ninth inning of an interleague baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays won the game 2-1. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays have traded outfielder Steven Souza Jr. to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The move was part of a three-team trade with the New York Yankees.

In exchange, the Rays received left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda, two players to be named later from Arizona and minor league second baseman Nick Solak from New York.

Banda, 24, made his major league debut for the Diamondbacks last season, appearing in eight games with four starts.

He spent the rest of the season with Triple-A Reno, with a 5.39 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 33 starts.

Solak, 23, split the 2017 season between Class-A Tampa and Double-A Trenton, batting .297/.384/.452.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s