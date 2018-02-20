Phylicia George 1st black woman from Canada to compete in Summer and Winter Games

Phylicia George finished sixth in the 2012 London Olympics in the 100-meter hurdles. Four years later, she finished eighth in the event in Rio.

Two years later, she’s a Winter Olympian. The Canadian joined pilot Kaillie Humprhies — who piloted the gold-medal sleds in 2010 and 2014 with different brakemen — for Run 1 to make history, becoming the first black woman from Canada to compete in both the Summer and Winter Olympics.

After coming up short of a medal in the Summer Games, George has a good chance to bring home hardware in PyeongChang.

Her sled finished Run 1 in fifth place, only 0.13 seconds back of third and 0.2 back of first, the Elana Meyers Taylor piloted Team USA sled.

George graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2010 as a star track athlete. The Markham, Ontario, native isn’t throwing away her track spikes for the bobsled course, though. She hopes to compete in the 2020 Games, too. 

