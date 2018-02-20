Pasco Sheriff investigates 2 school threat rumors, asks parents not to let kids share rumors on social media

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to remind their children not to share rumors about possible school threats on social media.

The request comes after the sheriff’s office investigated two rumors about possible violence at Pasco schools.

The sheriff’s office investigated rumors of a possible school shooting at Chasco Elementary that students were sharing on social media on Monday.

The sheriff’s office said the rumors appear to be based on social media posts that have been investigated across the country, and for which there have already been arrests.

There are deputies at Chasco Elementary School to provide a sense of security.

The sheriff’s office said it is aware of Fivay High School students discussing rumors of violence through social media.

Overnight, several sheriff’s office units conducted an investigation and found that the rumors started from a news report about other threats across the country.

The sheriff’s office said the rumors are not related at all to Fivay High School or any other Pasco County schools.

If you have information regarding any school threat, the sheriff’s office recommends you call 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office also wants parents to remind their children not to share rumors on social media. Ask them to immediately tell a responsible adult if they hear or see anything that appears to threaten violence at a school.

“Your child’s safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your support of our efforts to maintain a secure environment,” said the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

