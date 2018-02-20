Parents of suspected Seminole Heights serial killer to learn details about their house arrest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The parents of accused Seminole Heights serial killer, Howell Donaldson, III will learn more about their house arrest order Tuesday.

On Friday, Judge Mark Wolfe ordered Rosita and Howell Donaldson, Jr. to six months of home confinement.

“The judicial process is all about a search for the truth. From the beginning, we were focused on getting information from the parents because the community and the families deserve it,” State Attorney Andrew Warren said.

The Donaldson’s son, Howell III, is in jail for the murders of four people in Seminole Heights in 2017.

State prosecutors want to know if the parents have insight into his whereabouts before, during and after the murders and if they’re aware of any mental health issues.

Attorney Ralph Fernandez explained they’re not saying anything that could incriminate their son.

“This is a bad situation out of Tampa, Florida, when you compel somebody to testify about their child,” Fernandez said.

Even after the ruling and the home confinement punishment, it doesn’t appear the Donaldsons will sit down with prosecutors and go over key details.

“I didn’t see a change at all. Again, it’s a tough issue. Again, you keep an open mind, but as of today, nothing has changed,” Fernandez said.

If the Donaldsons talk, the ruling goes away. If they don’t, it’s back to square one six months from now.

Tuesday the couple’s attorney will be in court to work out the details of the home confinement order, making sure the GPS monitors they must wear are working.

The couple is allowed to leave their home for work, medical appointments and to worship.

Rosita and Howell Donaldson, Jr. have waived their right to appear in court Tuesday.

