Ovation Presented by Circus Sarasota

Duo KVAS – After travelling the world, hand-balancers Vladimir Kostenko and Anton Savchenko will come to Sarasota to present an act that impressively demonstrates the power and the unprecedented possibilities of the human body.

Circus Sarasota prides itself on being a show designed for children of all ages – audiences young and old flock to the Big Top at Nathan Benderson Park year after year to indulge their senses in the brave, beautiful acts that have transfixed the world for two and a half centuries.

Tickets for Circus Sarasota presents OVATION are $15-$55 with children under 2 free. To purchase tickets in advance, please go online to CircusArts.org/BuyTickets or call or visit the Box Office (2075 Bahia Vista St. Sarasota, 34239) at 941.355.9805. Box Office hours are 9AM-5PM weekdays and 9AM-1PM on Saturdays. All opening weekend tickets are 20% – sponsored by ABC7!

