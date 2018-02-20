Norway gets 1st men’s hockey win since ’94 Games

Norway has its first win in men’s hockey at the Olympics since 1994 on home ice in Lillehammer.

The traditional Winter Games powerhouse is an underdog in hockey but beat Slovenia 2-1 in overtime on a goal by Alexander Bonsaksen on Tuesday at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Before the game, Slovenian hockey player Ziga Jeglic became the third athlete to be caught doping at the Pyeongchang Games.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Jeglic tested positive for fenoterol in an in-competition test. Fenoterol is a drug designed to open the airways to the lungs. Jeglic said it was an asthma drug that he took under doctor’s orders.

Jeglic was scratched from the team ahead of the announcement about his positive test.

